Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Below $4,000?

It's no secret that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had a tough run this year. But while things may look bleak at the moment, there are reasons to believe that Ethereum still has immense potential.

A rebound won't happen overnight, but for the long-term investor, I'm not sure there are as many cryptocurrencies out there with such a clear path for future value appreciation as Ethereum. Here are three reasons why Ethereum is a bargain buy below $4,000.

1. A slip in Bitcoin dominance looms

For almost two years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance (a metric that quantifies Bitcoin's value relative to all of crypto) has been on the rise. This trend, while sometimes frustrating for altcoin enthusiasts, is a typical hallmark of a recovering bull market. Bitcoin often acts as the gateway for capital entering the crypto space, drawing investor interest as a relatively "safer" asset.

But as markets stabilize and confidence builds, capital tends to flow outward from Bitcoin and into altcoins. As the largest altcoin, Ethereum stands to benefit enormously when this shift inevitably occurs.

There's no telling when this shift will happen, but the longer Bitcoin dominance remains elevated, the more likely we are to begin seeing it fall. And when that occurs, Ethereum could make up some ground.

2. Ethereum's central role in the DeFi ecosystem

The case for Ethereum goes beyond just broader market trends. By almost every metric, Ethereum is the backbone of one of the most important sectors in the digital economy, DeFi.

DeFi applications cover a wide range of financial activities, from lending and borrowing to trading and staking, and they're disrupting traditional finance with the promise of lower costs and fewer intermediaries. Platforms like Aave, Uniswap, and Maker are just a few of the many DeFi projects built on Ethereum, and each has contributed to Ethereum's position as the go-to blockchain for decentralized finance.

Today, over 50% of all value within the DeFi ecosystem calls Ethereum home. While some might expect this dominance to gradually decline as competitors emerge, the reality is quite the opposite. Ethereum's grip on DeFi remains strong thanks to a crucial factor: reliability.

In DeFi, security is paramount. With billions of dollars in user funds at stake, developers overwhelmingly choose Ethereum due to its proven track record of stability and resilience. As DeFi expands, with virtually all signs pointing to continued growth, Ethereum's role as the backbone of this evolving financial ecosystem is likely to become even more central in the years ahead.

3. Ethereum's pioneering role in asset tokenization

Another compelling reason to consider buying Ethereum below $3,000 is its central role in the booming world of tokenized assets. Tokenization, the process of converting real-world assets like real estate, stocks, bonds, and even fine art into digital tokens on a blockchain, is transforming finance -- and Ethereum is leading the charge.

Tokenized assets offer several benefits, including fractional ownership, faster settlement times, and lower transaction costs. These advantages have captured the attention of major financial institutions eager to streamline and modernize their operations.

Some of the biggest names in finance are already making strides in this space. In March 2024, BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, launched its tokenized money market fund, BUIDL. More recently, UBS followed suit with its tokenized fund, uMINT.

Ethereum currently dominates the tokenization landscape, with over $3 billion worth of assets tokenized on its blockchain -- a significant lead over its nearest competitor, Stellar, which hosts only about $390 million. This lead places Ethereum in a prime position as financial giants increasingly adopt blockchain-based solutions for tokenization.

Long story short, Ethereum remains a bargain buy

Investing in Ethereum under $4,000 may feel risky in today's market, but the upside potential is hard to ignore. With Bitcoin's dominance likely to start fading, Ethereum's established presence in DeFi, and its leadership in asset tokenization, its long-term prospects remain compelling.

Back in 2021, Ethereum reached a high of over $4,600. Since then, development and innovation on the blockchain have only accelerated. If Ethereum could command that valuation, then there's a solid case for significant growth ahead. How high could it go? Only time will tell. But it's likely above $4,000 and possibly well beyond its all-time high.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $912,352!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

RJ Fulton has positions in Aave, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Maker. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aave, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Maker, and Uniswap Protocol Token. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.