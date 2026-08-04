Should You Buy Ericsson or Wait as Value Meets Slower Growth?

Ericsson ERIC presents investors with an interesting trade-off between attractive valuation characteristics and slowing business momentum. While the company's recent results highlight resilient profitability and disciplined execution, softer revenue trends and cautious telecom spending continue to temper investor sentiment. The question is whether Ericsson's long-term strengths can outweigh its near-term challenges.

Ericsson's Value Case Stands Out

Ericsson's valuation remains one of its biggest attractions for long-term investors. The stock trades at a relatively modest sales multiple compared with many technology peers, while also offering an attractive dividend. Despite lower reported sales, Ericsson maintained an adjusted gross margin of 48.4% in the second quarter through disciplined cost management and operational execution, underscoring its ability to protect profitability in a challenging demand environment. These characteristics support the company's favorable Value profile and make the stock appealing for investors seeking reasonably priced exposure to the telecom infrastructure market.



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Growth Remains the Biggest Question

The primary concern is growth. Wireless operators continue to moderate capital expenditures following the initial wave of 5G deployments, leading to softer equipment demand in several markets. Ericsson also reported lower IPR licensing revenues due to the absence of a one-time licensing settlement that benefited the prior-year period. While organic sales declined only 1%, slower carrier spending and weaker earnings expectations continue to limit enthusiasm for the stock's near-term outlook.

Where Ericsson Still Has Competitive Strength

Ericsson remains one of the global leaders in 5G infrastructure alongside Nokia NOK, while Cisco Systems CSCO remains a key networking infrastructure player with growing AI-driven enterprise networking capabilities. Ericsson also continues to expand its capabilities through Cloud Software and Services and enterprise networking solutions. The company benefits from an extensive patent portfolio, continued investment in AI-enabled network technologies and network modernization projects that position it for future demand as operators expand next-generation wireless infrastructure. Strategic portfolio actions and enterprise initiatives further strengthen its long-term competitive position.

Balancing Opportunity Against Execution Risk

Ericsson has demonstrated that disciplined cost reductions and margin resilience can partially offset weaker revenue growth. However, competitive pricing pressure, restructuring execution, geopolitical uncertainty and uneven regional demand remain meaningful risks. Investors should also monitor whether operator spending improves over the coming quarters, as sustained weakness could continue to weigh on revenues despite the company's operational improvements.

How the Zacks Rank Fits the Decision

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reinforcing a balanced investment outlook. While Ericsson's attractive Value Score reflects its reasonable valuation, weaker Growth characteristics and only average Momentum suggest that the recovery story is still developing. Its VGM Score indicates a mixed overall profile rather than a clear-cut buying opportunity. Taken together, the current Zacks Rank and Style Scores suggest that patient investors may prefer to wait for stronger evidence of revenue acceleration before becoming more aggressive on the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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