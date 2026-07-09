Should You Buy Disney Before the End of July?

Key Points

Disney is focusing on expanding its theme parks and cruises while scaling streaming services.

Disney's stock is down more than 14% this year as the company continues to roll out its strategy.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) entered a new chapter back in March when Josh D'Amaro succeeded Bob Iger as the chief executive officer of the iconic entertainment company. D'Amaro is a longtime Disney executive, and Wall Street is largely bullish on him and the company's outlook.

But the stock has struggled mightily. In 2026 alone, Disney is down more than 14% as of this writing. The entertainment giant is eager to make a comeback, and Disney will report earnings in early August. So should you buy the stock beforehand?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

There are reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming earnings report. D'Amaro comes from the theme park side and had quite a bit of success. In its latest quarter, the experiences division reported 7% year-over-year growth.

The company is also investing heavily in streaming and is approaching profitability there. Finally, the successful release of Toy Story 5 has given Disney a much-needed boost heading into the summer season. Overall, Disney expects adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 12% for fiscal 2026.

The D'Amaro era isn't without its challenges. Disney is facing intense scrutiny and regulatory pressure from the FCC. Raymond James even cut Disney's price target recently due to increased competition from Comcast's Universal theme parks.

There's plenty of optimism surrounding Disney that simply hasn't translated into positive momentum for the stock. That could change when earnings are released in August. Disney is focused on sparking growth, and with the stock at a reasonable price right now, buying before the end of July could be advantageous for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Catie Hogan has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.