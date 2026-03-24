Should You Buy Bitfarms Before March 31?

Key Points

In November, Bitfarms announced plans to switch from Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing and AI infrastructure.

Its Q4 2025 earnings should provide an early idea of how the move is going.

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Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings on March 31 before the market opens. Since the company is going through a big transition, from Bitcoin mining to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, this next earnings report is an important one.

It could also have an outsize impact on the share price. If you already own Bitfarms or have it on your watch list, you may be wondering whether you should add shares in the lead-up to earnings.

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There's certainly a chance Bitfarms' stock pops if it has good news to report. CEO Ben Gagnon first announced plans to wind down Bitcoin mining and transition to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure in November 2025.

Any customer commitments for Bitfarms' planned AI data centers would be a positive sign. The company has a 2.1-gigawatt North American energy portfolio, so the capacity is there.

Gagnon has also said that its Washington state site alone, currently in the process of being converted to handle HPC/AI workloads, "could potentially produce more net operating income than we have ever generated with Bitcoin mining." Now, Bitfarms needs to demonstrate that it can secure tenants to make those claims a reality.

At this stage, Bitfarms is a risky investment. It's less than six months into its AI infrastructure pivot, which will require significant spending, and it's entering a competitive market. There's no shortage of AI companies building data centers. I'd hold off on buying Bitfarms for now and at least wait to see its Q4 results.

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Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.