Should You Buy Amazon Stock Before June 26?

Key Points

Each year, Amazon hosts Prime Day as a way to boost e-commerce sales.

Prime Day is a creative way to increase engagement in Amazon's online marketplace during off-peak shopping cycles.

While retail sales remain a core part of Amazon's business, the biggest tailwind for the company is in artificial intelligence.

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Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) annual Prime Day 2026 is underway, running from June 23 to June 26. Some investors may consider purchasing Amazon stock ahead of the event's conclusion and the release of any early sales and engagement stats.

While the multiday shopping promotion always generates considerable buzz, it represents only one piece of a much larger picture for the company.

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What is Prime Day really about?

Amazon created Prime Day to stimulate e-commerce activity during the traditionally slower summer period. By offering steep discounts and exclusive deals to Prime members, the company generates increased buying activity during a period of otherwise soft retail demand.

The annual event helps maintain momentum in Amazon's e-commerce segment by reinforcing the benefits of Prime membership -- keeping shoppers engaged with the marketplace even outside of the peak holiday season.

The real investment thesis for Amazon is AI, not e-commerce

In my eyes, the strongest reason to consider investing in Amazon stock lies in its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), not in online shopping. Through Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company provides critical cloud infrastructure that powers AI applications for countless enterprises. Moreover, the company continues to invest heavily in generative AI tools, machine learning capabilities, robotics, and custom silicon.

These initiatives expand Amazon's total addressable market (TAM) and create new revenue opportunities across cloud services and enterprise solutions. While retail operations remain important, e-commerce is becoming a smaller portion of the overall investment narrative compared with Amazon's AI priorities.

Remember to think long-term and avoid timing the market

Attempting to time the purchase of Amazon stock around Prime Day -- or any single event -- is unproductive. Instead, smart investors should evaluate Amazon's diversified business model spanning e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, entertainment, and AI.

Taken together, investors can better assess Amazon's ability to deliver sustained growth. A patient approach rooted in Amazon's long-term potential offers more reliable upside compared to chasing short-term catalysts.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.