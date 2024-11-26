Should Value Investors Buy Priority Technology (PRTH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Priority Technology (PRTH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 18.52, while its industry has an average P/E of 38.12. Over the last 12 months, PRTH's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as -4,545.91, with a median of -16.29.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PRTH has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.57.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Priority Technology is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PRTH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

