Shougang Fushan Rights Issue Sees Strong Demand

November 12, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (HK:0639) has released an update.

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited successfully concluded its rights issue, with applications received for 4.44 times the available shares, demonstrating strong investor interest. The issue, which offered one rights share for every thirty existing shares, became unconditional on November 6, 2024. This positive outcome is likely to bolster the company’s financial standing and market confidence.

