Shougang Century Holdings’ Rights Issue Over-Subscribed

October 24, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Shougang Concord Century Holding Ltd. (HK:0103) has released an update.

Shougang Century Holdings Limited’s recent rights issue was over-subscribed, receiving valid applications for approximately 108.49% of the available shares. The company successfully allocated the excess rights shares on a pro-rata basis among qualifying shareholders who applied for them. This indicates strong investor interest and confidence in Shougang’s financial prospects.

