Shopify vs. Meta Platforms: Which AI Commerce Stock Has the Edge?

Shopify SHOP and Meta Platforms META are aggressively integrating AI across their platforms to accelerate top-line growth. META is leveraging AI to strengthen connections between users and advertisers, while Shopify is using the technology to link merchants more effectively with consumers. Meta’s AI investments are improving ad targeting, user engagement and content recommendations, whereas Shopify’s AI tools are helping merchants automate operations, enhance marketing and improve product discovery. Both platforms are thereby enabling businesses to operate more efficiently and expand their reach.



So, Shopify or Meta, which has an edge now?

The Case for SHOP Stock

Shopify’s AI commerce push is more deeply embedded across the entire merchant and transaction workflow. Sidekick combines Shopify’s knowledge base with merchant-specific operating data to create applications, automate workflows, edit storefront themes and execute personalized recommendations. Weekly active stores using Sidekick increased fourfold year over year, while nearly half of Shopify Flow workflows created during the first quarter were built using Sidekick. Pulse further strengthens the offering by identifying business opportunities and allowing Sidekick to execute recommended actions on a merchant’s behalf.



Shopify is also positioning itself as the infrastructure layer for agentic commerce. AI-driven traffic to Shopify stores increased eightfold year over year in the first quarter of 2026, while orders originating from AI-powered searches surged nearly thirteenfold. Shopify has structured more than one billion products with accurate inventory, pricing and attributes, enabling catalog-powered AI searches to convert at twice the rate of general AI searches. Integrations with ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google AI services and Meta give merchants access to multiple discovery channels while Shopify remains the central system of record.



Shopify’s advantage extends through checkout and fulfillment-related infrastructure. The company co-developed the Universal Commerce Protocol with Google to support product discovery, checkout, payment and post-purchase activity across AI platforms. Its Shop app, Shop Pay, Shopify Payments and identity capabilities allow AI agents to move beyond recommendations and complete transactions. This commerce-centered approach contributed to first-quarter GMV of $100.74 billion, up 35% year over year, while revenues increased 34% to $3.17 billion. For the second quarter of 2026, Shopify expects revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range year over year.

The Case for Meta Stock

Meta’s focus on integrating AI into its platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — is driving user engagement to boost ad revenues. AI is heavily dependent on data, of which META has a trove, driven by its more than 3.56 billion daily users.



Meta’s AI-enabled commerce strategy is centered on converting its enormous social reach into product discovery, advertising demand and business conversations. Meta AI’s Muse Spark model is designed to improve shopping-related assistance, while advanced recommendation systems are expected to better understand user intent and surface more relevant commercial content across Facebook and Instagram. Meta is also developing business agents that can help merchants reach customers and provide support, with weekly conversations involving early business AIs increasing tenfold since the beginning of 2026.



Meta’s principal advantage is its advertising engine. In the first quarter of 2026, ad impressions increased 19% year over year, while the average price per ad increased 12%, reflecting engagement growth and better ad performance. AI-driven targeting, creative generation and campaign optimization can help advertisers improve conversion rates without depending entirely on higher ad loads. WhatsApp paid messaging, click-to-message advertising and business agents also provide Meta with an opportunity to move further down the commerce funnel.



META’s guidance reflects a continued increase in AI-related spending. For second-quarter 2026, Meta Platforms expects total revenues between $58 billion and $61 billion. The company expects 2026 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, in the range of $125 billion to $145 billion, citing higher component pricing and incremental data center costs to support future capacity.

META’s & SHOP’s Earnings Estimate Revisions Go North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for META’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $33.05 per share, up by four cents over the past 30 days, indicating a 40.7% increase over 2025’s reported figure.



Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for Shopify’s 2026 earnings has increased couple of cents to $1.84 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 57.26% growth over 2025.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

META and SHOP Stock’s Performance, Valuation Details

Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed Shopify year to date. While META shares have dropped 10.1%, SHOP has plunged 19%.

META vs. SHOP Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both Meta Platforms and Shopify are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of C and F, respectively.



In terms of forward 12-month price/sales, Meta Platforms shares are trading at 5.31X, lower than Shopify’s 10.16X.

SHOP and META Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here’s Why SHOP Has an Edge Over META

Shopify benefits from proprietary commerce data, rapidly growing AI-originated orders, merchant-specific Sidekick capabilities and its position as a cross-platform system of record, giving it a greater direct exposure to transaction growth. Meta should remain an important demand-generation channel, but Shopify is better positioned to become the underlying operating system through which AI-enabled commerce is executed.



Shopify currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Meta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.