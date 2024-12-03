News & Insights

Shopify Merchants Break Sales Records This Year

December 03, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has released an update.

Shopify merchants achieved a record-breaking $11.5 billion in sales during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, marking a 24% increase from last year. Over 76 million consumers worldwide participated, with peak sales reaching $4.6 million per minute on Black Friday. The event showcased Shopify’s role in transforming this major shopping period into a global commerce phenomenon.

