Shopify Merchants Break Sales Records This Year

Shopify merchants achieved a record-breaking $11.5 billion in sales during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, marking a 24% increase from last year. Over 76 million consumers worldwide participated, with peak sales reaching $4.6 million per minute on Black Friday. The event showcased Shopify’s role in transforming this major shopping period into a global commerce phenomenon.

