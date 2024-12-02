Shopify CEO reports $5B of merchant sales GMV through Black Friday

In a post to X, Shopify (SHOP) CEO Tobi Lutke announced: “Yesterday was an incredible day for our merchants and for Shopify: * Merchants drove a record-breaking $5 billion Black Friday in sales (GMV) * Peak sales / minute for yesterday = $4.6 million * Shopify’s egress processed more than 173B requests * Peak requests per minute was at 284 million on edge, with more than 80 million on app servers pushing 12TB a minute * 45 million peak database queries per second, peak database writes was 7.6 million per second * We rely on Kafka. At peak we hit 66 million messages per second”

