Shopify Adds $3 Bln To Share Repurchase, Total Now $5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc.(SHOP, SHOP.TO), a Canadian e-commerce company, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $3 billion for the repurchase of Class A subordinate voting shares, bringing its aggregate repurchase authorization to $5 billion.

As of June 1, 2026, Shopify has repurchased approximately $1.45 billion under its current authorization.

SHOP closed Tuesday's regular trading at $117.01 down $7.11 or 5.73%.

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