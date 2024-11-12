News & Insights

Shoals Technologies sees FY24 revenue $390M-$400M, consensus $383.63M

November 12, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the full year 2024, the Company expects: Revenue to be in the range of $390 to $400 million; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $96 to $101 million; Adjusted net income to be in the range of $58 to $62 million; Cash Flow from operations to be in the range of $70 to $80 million; Capital expenditures to be in the range of $8 to $12 million; Interest expense to be in the range of $12 to $16 million

