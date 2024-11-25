News & Insights

Shoals Technologies initiated with a Buy at BofA

November 25, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA initiated coverage of Shoals Technologies (SHLS) with a Buy rating and $6 price target Shoals is “integral” in connecting key solar components in the solar field as a leading electric balance of systems provider, the analyst tells investors. The company’s successful defense of its intellectual property in the Voltage lawsuit highlights its competitive strength and significant barriers to entry, the analyst added.

