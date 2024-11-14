Shoal Point Energy Grants Stock Options Amid Legal Battle

Shoal Point Energy (TSE:SHP) has released an update.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is granting 780,000 stock options to its team, aiming to incentivize employees, directors, and consultants. The company is also involved in a significant legal battle with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, seeking substantial compensation for alleged expropriation of exploration lands.

