Shoal Point Energy Grants Stock Options Amid Legal Battle

November 14, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Shoal Point Energy (TSE:SHP) has released an update.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is granting 780,000 stock options to its team, aiming to incentivize employees, directors, and consultants. The company is also involved in a significant legal battle with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, seeking substantial compensation for alleged expropriation of exploration lands.

