Shiyue Daotian Gains Approval for H Share Conversion

December 06, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H (HK:9676) has released an update.

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd. has received regulatory approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to proceed with the full conversion of 165.5 million domestic unlisted shares into H shares. This move will enable these shares to be listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, potentially increasing their liquidity and appeal to investors. The company aims to complete this transition within the next 12 months to capitalize on the full circulation opportunity.

