Shinnihonseiyaku Celebrates Record Sales with Dividend Boost

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. (JP:4931) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. announced a year-end dividend of 45.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ended September 2024, which includes a commemorative dividend in recognition of their main product, PERFECT ONE All-in-One Gel, achieving a world record in sales. This move reflects the company’s commitment to stable profit distribution while celebrating their significant market achievement.

For further insights into JP:4931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.