Shinnihonseiyaku Celebrates Record Sales with Dividend Boost

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. announced a year-end dividend of 45.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ended September 2024, which includes a commemorative dividend in recognition of their main product, PERFECT ONE All-in-One Gel, achieving a world record in sales. This move reflects the company’s commitment to stable profit distribution while celebrating their significant market achievement.
