Shinko Shoji Co. Faces Declining Financial Performance

Shinko Shoji Co. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales dropping by 30.7% and profits experiencing sharp decreases across the board. The company’s earnings per share fell from 68.53 yen to 9.83 yen compared to the same period last year, reflecting challenges in maintaining its previous growth momentum. Additionally, the firm’s total assets decreased, impacting its overall financial position.

