News & Insights

Stocks

Shinko Shoji Co. Faces Declining Financial Performance

November 19, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shinko Shoji Co (JP:8141) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Shinko Shoji Co. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales dropping by 30.7% and profits experiencing sharp decreases across the board. The company’s earnings per share fell from 68.53 yen to 9.83 yen compared to the same period last year, reflecting challenges in maintaining its previous growth momentum. Additionally, the firm’s total assets decreased, impacting its overall financial position.

For further insights into JP:8141 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKSJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.