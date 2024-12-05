News & Insights

Shinhan Financial Group Issues New Contingent Capital Securities

December 05, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) has released an update.

Shinhan Financial Group has announced the issuance of KRW 270 billion in write-down contingent capital securities, aimed at meeting Basel III capital requirements. These perpetual securities, which include call options after five years, are a strategic move to bolster financial stability. The total issuance amount may be adjusted based on demand forecasts, with a maximum cap of KRW 400 billion.

