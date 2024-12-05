Shinhan Financial Group Issues New Contingent Capital Securities

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shinhan Financial Group has announced the issuance of KRW 270 billion in write-down contingent capital securities, aimed at meeting Basel III capital requirements. These perpetual securities, which include call options after five years, are a strategic move to bolster financial stability. The total issuance amount may be adjusted based on demand forecasts, with a maximum cap of KRW 400 billion.

For further insights into SHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.