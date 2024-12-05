Shinhan Financial Group Issues New Contingent Capital Securities

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shinhan Financial Group has announced the issuance of KRW 270 billion in write-down contingent capital securities, aimed at meeting Basel III capital requirements. These perpetual securities, which include call options after five years, are a strategic move to bolster financial stability. The total issuance amount may be adjusted based on demand forecasts, with a maximum cap of KRW 400 billion.
For further insights into SHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.