Shineroad International Expands Agreements with Hi-Road and Teaheals

Shineroad International Holdings Limited announced new master supply and purchase agreements with Hi-Road and Teaheals, extending their business relationships beyond 2024. These agreements, involving connected parties, require approval from independent shareholders due to their significant value. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to seek these approvals, with advice provided by an independent board committee and financial adviser.

