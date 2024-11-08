News & Insights

Shineroad International Expands Agreements with Hi-Road and Teaheals

November 08, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Shineroad International Holdings Limited (HK:1587) has released an update.

Shineroad International Holdings Limited announced new master supply and purchase agreements with Hi-Road and Teaheals, extending their business relationships beyond 2024. These agreements, involving connected parties, require approval from independent shareholders due to their significant value. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held to seek these approvals, with advice provided by an independent board committee and financial adviser.

