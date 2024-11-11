News & Insights

Shin Hwa World Limited Announces Bond Issuance Plan

November 11, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Shin Hwa World Limited (HK:0582) has released an update.

Shin Hwa World Limited plans to issue bonds worth up to HK$200 million, offering an interest rate between 5% and 8%, to fund its business development and expand its financial resources. The bonds, which will not be listed on any stock exchange, are expected to provide the company with long-term funding opportunities. Investors are advised to proceed with caution as the completion of this bond issuance is not guaranteed.

