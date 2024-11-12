Shimmick sees FY24 Legacy Projects revenue $90M-$95M

For the full 2024 fiscal year, we now expect: After excluding Foundations Projects revenue of $64 million for the fiscal year ending December 29, 2023, Shimmick (SHIM) Projects revenue to remain generally flat with gross margin between 4 to 7 percent; Legacy Projects revenue of $90 to $95 million with negative gross margin of (40%) to (50%), due to the Legacy Loss Project settlement, additional costs recorded for a Legacy Loss Project related to pending change orders and other cost overruns.

