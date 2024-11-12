News & Insights

Stocks
SHIM

Shimmick sees FY24 Legacy Projects revenue $90M-$95M

November 12, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

For the full 2024 fiscal year, we now expect: After excluding Foundations Projects revenue of $64 million for the fiscal year ending December 29, 2023, Shimmick (SHIM) Projects revenue to remain generally flat with gross margin between 4 to 7 percent; Legacy Projects revenue of $90 to $95 million with negative gross margin of (40%) to (50%), due to the Legacy Loss Project settlement, additional costs recorded for a Legacy Loss Project related to pending change orders and other cost overruns.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SHIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.