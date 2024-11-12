News & Insights

SHIM

Shimmick Appoints Ural Yal As CEO

November 12, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shimmick Corp. (SHIM), a water infrastructure company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Ural Yal as chief executive officer, with effect from December 2. Yal will succeed retiring Steve Richards.

Since joining in 2017, Yal served in various senior roles at Flatiron Construction. Most recently, he worked as an Executive Vice President, overseeing the company's growth into new markets.

