Shimao Group Advances Offshore Debt Restructuring Plans

November 26, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Shimao Property Holdings (HK:0813) has released an update.

Shimao Group Holdings is progressing with its restructuring of offshore debt, having scheduled a court hearing on January 16, 2025, to discuss creditor approval of the restructuring plan. The company has also extended the deadline for reaching an agreement with creditors to April 30, 2025, ensuring more time to finalize the plans. Investors are advised to stay informed on developments as the restructuring process continues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

