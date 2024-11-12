News & Insights

Stocks

Shikoku Bank Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Asset Decline

November 12, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shikoku Bank Ltd. (JP:8387) has released an update.

Shikoku Bank Ltd. reported a decline in total assets to ¥3,379,463 million for the six months ended September 2024, while ordinary profit surged by 33% year-on-year to ¥6,215 million. Despite a slight drop in net assets, the bank’s earnings per share increased to ¥102.85, reflecting a stable performance in a challenging market. The bank also revised its dividend forecast, indicating a promising outlook for shareholders.

For further insights into JP:8387 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.