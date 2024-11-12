Shikoku Bank Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Asset Decline

Shikoku Bank Ltd. (JP:8387) has released an update.

Shikoku Bank Ltd. reported a decline in total assets to ¥3,379,463 million for the six months ended September 2024, while ordinary profit surged by 33% year-on-year to ¥6,215 million. Despite a slight drop in net assets, the bank’s earnings per share increased to ¥102.85, reflecting a stable performance in a challenging market. The bank also revised its dividend forecast, indicating a promising outlook for shareholders.

