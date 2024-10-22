News & Insights

ShiftPixy Announces Major Leadership Restructuring

October 22, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

ShiftPixy ( (PIXY) ) has issued an update.

Shiftpixy, Inc. is undergoing a major leadership shake-up with the immediate resignation of CFO Patrice H. Launay and the termination of CEO Scott W. Absher following allegations against him. The Board has appointed Jonathan Feldman, a restructuring expert, as Chief Restructuring Officer to guide the company’s operations, signaling significant strategic changes in the company’s management to protect shareholder interests.

