Shift4 Payments price target raised to $118 from $105 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to $118 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 volume and net revenue results were short of Street estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while management did not provide fiscal 2025 guidance, they hinted at confidence in its outlook. BTIG thinks investors will ultimately walk away from the conference call positive on Shift4’s growth outlook despite the light Q3 result. Shift4 remains a BTIG top pick.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FOUR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.