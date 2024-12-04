Shift4 Payments downgraded to Neutral at BofA as CEO exits to head NASA

BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $105, down from $112, after the company’s founder and CEO Jared Isaacman was named NASA Administrator by President-elect Trump. Isaacman’s strategic vision has fueled Shift4’s growth since he started the company in 1999 and the firm sees risk that his “unexpected departure” could become an “unwelcomed distraction that may negatively impact execution,” the analyst tells investors.

