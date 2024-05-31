Shift in Syrah Resources Shareholder Power

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources Ltd has experienced a notable change in substantial holding, with First Sentier Investors and its associates, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, now exerting significant control over voting power within the company. First Sentier Investors now holds a substantial voting interest in Syrah Resources, spanning several categories of fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting a shift in the company’s shareholder landscape. The company’s substantial holder notice indicates a significant change in shareholding structure, which could impact investor decisions and company governance.

