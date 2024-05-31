News & Insights

Stocks

Shift in Shareholding at Global Data Centre

May 31, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has experienced a notable change in substantial shareholding, as reported by Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd, indicating adjustments in voting power and ownership stakes. The shift reflects an increase in both shares held and voting authority within the company, marking a potentially significant move for investors and the market.

For further insights into AU:GDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.