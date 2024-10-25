News & Insights

ShiFang Holding Faces Compliance Challenge After Secretary Resignation

October 25, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

ShiFang Holding Limited (HK:1831) has released an update.

ShiFang Holding Limited announces the resignation of its company secretary, Mr. Pang Wai Hong, due to other business commitments. This resignation has led to non-compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, specifically Rule 3.28. The company is actively seeking a suitable replacement to address this compliance issue.

