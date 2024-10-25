ShiFang Holding Faces Compliance Challenge After Secretary Resignation

ShiFang Holding Limited (HK:1831) has released an update.

ShiFang Holding Limited announces the resignation of its company secretary, Mr. Pang Wai Hong, due to other business commitments. This resignation has led to non-compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, specifically Rule 3.28. The company is actively seeking a suitable replacement to address this compliance issue.

For further insights into HK:1831 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.