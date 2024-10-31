News & Insights

Stocks

ShiFang Holding Delays Annual Report Release to November

October 31, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ShiFang Holding Limited (HK:1831) has released an update.

ShiFang Holding Limited has announced a delay in releasing its annual report and other related documents for the period ending June 2024, citing the need for additional time to finalize certain information. The new expected dispatch date for these documents is on or before November 8, 2024. Investors and stakeholders will need to wait for updates regarding share buy-backs, new share issuances, and the re-election of directors.

For further insights into HK:1831 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.