ShiFang Holding Delays Annual Report Release to November

ShiFang Holding Limited has announced a delay in releasing its annual report and other related documents for the period ending June 2024, citing the need for additional time to finalize certain information. The new expected dispatch date for these documents is on or before November 8, 2024. Investors and stakeholders will need to wait for updates regarding share buy-backs, new share issuances, and the re-election of directors.

