Shibaura Machine Invests in U.S. Battery Innovator

Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. has invested in U.S.-based AM Batteries Inc., a start-up developing innovative dry electrode technology for lithium-ion batteries. This investment aligns with the growing demand for cost-effective and environmentally friendly battery manufacturing solutions. The collaboration aims to advance the dry electrode market and set new standards in energy storage innovation.

