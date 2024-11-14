Sherwin-Williams Announces Leadership Transition for Growth

Sherwin-Williams Company ( (SHW) ) has shared an announcement.

Sherwin-Williams is undergoing a leadership transition as Executive Chairman John G. Morikis announces his retirement effective December 31, 2024, after a remarkable 40-year tenure. Heidi G. Petz, the current President and CEO, will take on the additional role of Chair of the Board starting January 1, 2025, marking a new chapter for the company. This strategic shift aims to unify leadership and drive future growth, leveraging Petz’s extensive experience within Sherwin-Williams.

