Shenzhen Pagoda Announces New Wealth Product Investment

May 31, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:2411) has released an update.

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corp. Ltd. has announced a new investment, subscribing to a CITIC Wealth Management Product for RMB125 million, marking it as a discloseable transaction. This action falls under the aggregation rule since it’s a similar transaction with the same counterparty within a 12-month period, leading to a combined transaction size that requires public disclosure. The product promises a low-risk investment with an expected annual return between 1.05% and 2.61%, depending on the performance of the linked EUR/GBP spot exchange rate.

