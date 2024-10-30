Shenzhen Investment Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HK:0737) has released an update.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its major construction transactions, now expected by November 19, 2024. The delay comes as the company seeks additional time to finalize crucial information, including working capital details. The Stock Exchange has granted a waiver for this delay, but it remains subject to change based on the company’s situation.

