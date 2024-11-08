News & Insights

Shenzhen International’s Stock Issuance Gains Shanghai Approval

November 08, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Shenzhen International Holdings (HK:0152) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway, a subsidiary of Shenzhen International Holdings, has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for its proposed issuance of new A shares to specific targets. This issuance, which involves up to 654 million shares, is still awaiting final consent from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates on the progress of this significant stock issuance.

