Shenzhen Expressway Co Faces Profit Decline in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Co reported a 10.71% drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue declining by 8.03%. The company’s total assets slightly decreased by 1.19%, and earnings per share fell by 11.82%. Investors are advised to be cautious as these figures suggest financial challenges for the expressway operator.

