Shenwan Hongyuan Group Concludes 2024 EGM Successfully

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6806) has released an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan Group’s 2024 First Extraordinary General Meeting successfully concluded with key resolutions on cash dividends and board appointments passed. The meeting, held in Beijing, saw participation from both A and H Shareholders, with no restrictions on voting. The company ensured full compliance with relevant laws and regulations during the meeting.

