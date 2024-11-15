Shenwan Hongyuan Faces Board Changes After Director’s Passing

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited (HK:0218) has released an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited mourns the loss of Mr. Ng Wing Hang Patrick, their independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit and risk committees. His passing has resulted in the company temporarily falling short of Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing requirements for board composition, but efforts are underway to appoint a suitable replacement. The company is committed to swiftly restoring compliance with the listing rules to maintain its governance standards.

