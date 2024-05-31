News & Insights

Stocks

Shenghui Cleanness Reveals Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited (HK:2521) has released an update.

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes Executive Directors Mr. Li Chenghua and Mr. Chen Liming, and Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Cheung Bo Man and Ms. Yau Yin Hung. The company also detailed the roles within its four key Board committees, showcasing the involvement and oversight of the board members in various critical areas.

For further insights into HK:2521 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.