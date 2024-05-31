Shenghui Cleanness Reveals Board Structure

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited (HK:2521) has released an update.

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes Executive Directors Mr. Li Chenghua and Mr. Chen Liming, and Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Cheung Bo Man and Ms. Yau Yin Hung. The company also detailed the roles within its four key Board committees, showcasing the involvement and oversight of the board members in various critical areas.

