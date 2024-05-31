Sheng Yuan Holdings AGM Unanimously Passes Resolutions

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:0851) has released an update.

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with all proposed resolutions receiving unanimous approval from shareholders. The resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. The voting was overseen by Tricor Tengis Limited, ensuring a transparent process.

