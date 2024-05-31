News & Insights

Sheng Yuan Holdings AGM Unanimously Passes Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:0851) has released an update.

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with all proposed resolutions receiving unanimous approval from shareholders. The resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. The voting was overseen by Tricor Tengis Limited, ensuring a transparent process.

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
