Shell (SHEL), Partners Announce First Gas From Oman Asset

Shell ( SHEL ) has started to produce gas at the Mabrouk North-East field in Block 10, onshore Oman. The energy major further informed that it has entered into a 10-year contract to supply 800,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year to Oman, beginning 2025. Block 10, where Shell holds a 53.45% operatorship interest, is strategically significant for Oman and is expected to balance the country's gas supply and demand shortfalls.

Block 10's license agreement was signed in December 2021, and Shell was later chosen to operate the block. The company stated that by mid-2024, gas production from Block 10 is estimated to reach 500 million standard cubic feet per day.

According to Omani officials, Shell and its partners in Block 10, that collectively hold a 46.55% stake, plan to invest $2 billion in the development of key facilities needed for the gas-rich onshore land. The Oman government and Shell are exploring alternatives for a different downstream gas project that would support the production of low-carbon items and encourage the expansion of blue hydrogen in Oman.

Shell, a leading player in the global oil and gas industry, has its headquarters in London.

