Shell (SHEL) Files New Development Plan for North Sea Field

The British oil and gas major, Shell Plc SHEL, submitted a revised blueprint for the development of the Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea situated in the United Kingdom. The British regulators rejected the development plan last year due to environmental reasons.

The company stated in the new environmental development plan that it intends to kick off production from the Jackdaw field that will contribute 6.5% to Britain's gas output by the third quarter or the fourth quarter of 2025. The Jackdaw field can hold reserves between 120 million and 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.



The development project involves drilling four wells, setting up a new wellhead platform and tying back a new pipeline 30 kilometers (km) to the existing Shearwater host platform where liquids will be further processed before exporting through the Fulmar gas line and the Forties pipeline system. Drilling, installation and commissioning will transpire between 2023 and 2025.

The Jackdaw development, which is instrumental to Shell’s plan to develop natural gas output at the Shearwater hub in the central North Sea, is situated 250 km east of Aberdeen, Scotland, next to the U.K./Norway median line.

Headquartered in London, Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company. Shell plc was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell.

