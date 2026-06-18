Shell (SHEH) Enters Oversold Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Shell plc ADRhedged ETF (Symbol: SHEH) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $57.62 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Shell plc ADRhedged, the RSI reading has hit 28.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 54.4. A bullish investor could look at SHEH's 28.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SHEH's low point in its 52 week range is $47.72 per share, with $69.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.68. Shell plc ADRhedged shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day.

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Further SHEH Research:

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