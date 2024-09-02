Shell to Sell Sinco Pipeline and Colex Terminal to Edgewater

Shell plc’s SHEL subsidiary, Shell USA, Inc., has announced that its both units, Shell Pipeline Company LP and Triton West LLC, will sell the entire stake in the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal to a subsidiary of Edgewater Midstream LLC (Edgewater), Houston, TX-based midstream company.

This strategic divestiture is aligned with Shell's ongoing efforts to simplify its portfolio and focus on more value-driven projects with lower emissions. The sale is subject to regulatory approval and expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, following Shell's previous sale of its equity in Deer Park Refinery. This sale rendered the Sinco pipeline and Colex terminal non-integrated and non-strategic within the company's broader "Powering Progress" strategy.



Shell’s Strategic Shift Toward Simplification

Shell's decision to sell the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal is part of a broader strategy aimed at optimizing its portfolio. This move reflects Shell's commitment to delivering more value while reducing its environmental footprint. According to Andrew Smith, Shell’s executive vice president of Trading & Supply, "This sale follows our guidance at Shell´s Capital Markets Day to continue to simplify our portfolio as we seek to deliver more value, with less emissions."



Impact on Shell’s Portfolio

The Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal have been operated as integrated assets with the Deer Park Refinery. However, the sale of Shell's equity in Deer Park Refinery to Pemex in 2022 changed the strategic importance of these assets. With the Deer Park Refinery no longer part of Shell's portfolio, the Sinco pipeline and Colex terminal became non-integrated, making them less critical to Shell's operations.



Re-deployment of Capital

The proceeds from the sale will enable Shell to re-deploy capital to other projects that align more closely with its "Powering Progress" strategy. This strategy focuses on generating more value with fewer emissions, reinforcing Shell's commitment to sustainability and innovation in energy production.



Edgewater Midstream LLC: A Strategic Buyer

Edgewater Midstream LLC, the buyer of the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal, is a company focused on acquiring, developing and operating pipelines and terminals. Edgewater’s assets are strategically located near major petroleum trading hubs and demand centers in North America, primarily in coastal markets. This acquisition aligns with Edgewater’s strategy to expand the company’s footprint in key energy markets.



Edgewater’s Operational Expertise

Edgewater’s expertise in operating pipelines and terminals will be instrumental in maximizing the value of the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal. The company’s focus on strategic locations and efficient operations positions it as a capable steward of these assets, ensuring Edgewater’s continued contribution to the energy infrastructure in the Houston Ship Channel area.



Strategic Fit With Edgewater’s Portfolio

The addition of the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal to Edgewater’s portfolio enhances the company’s ability to serve key markets in North America. These assets are located in the Houston Ship Channel area, a key hub for petroleum trading and transportation. By acquiring these assets, Edgewater is poised to strengthen the company’s presence in one of the most important energy markets in the United States.



Significance of the Houston Ship Channel

The Houston Ship Channel is an important artery for the energy industry in the United States. It is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, facilitating the transportation of petroleum products, chemicals and other goods. The Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal, located in this region, play a crucial role in the efficient movement of energy products to and from the Houston area.



Role of the Sinco Pipeline System

The Sinco pipeline system is a key component of the energy infrastructure in the Houston Ship Channel. The system transports crude oil, gasoline and other petroleum products through a vast network of pipelines, ensuring the reliable delivery of these essential products to refineries, terminals and other distribution points.



Importance of the Colex Terminal

The Colex terminal serves as a critical storage and distribution hub in the Houston Ship Channel area. This provides storage capacity for a variety of petroleum products, including crude oil, gasoline and chemicals. The terminal's strategic location and capacity make this a valuable asset for companies operating in the region, supporting the efficient flow of energy products in and out of the Houston area.



Shell’s Continued Presence in the U.S. Energy Market

Despite the sale of the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal, Shell remains a significant player in the U.S. energy market. The company has interests in all 50 states and employs more than 13,000 people across the country. Shell's U.S. portfolio includes oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, lubricants and refined fuel products, as well as renewables such as wind and solar energy.



Commitment to Renewable Energy

Shell’s "Powering Progress" strategy emphasizes the company's commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. As part of this strategy, Shell is investing in wind, solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. These investments are designed to support the transition to a lower-carbon future while continuing to meet the energy needs of today.



Prospect for Shell in the United States

As Shell continues to streamline its portfolio, the company is well-positioned to focus on high-value projects that align with its long-term goals. The sale of non-strategic assets like the Sinco pipeline system and Colex terminal allows SHEL to concentrate on areas that will drive growth and sustainability.



Conclusion

This strategic divestiture allows Shell to re-deploy capital to projects that align with its strategy while ensuring that these critical assets continue to operate effectively under the ownership of Edgewater Midstream LLC. As Shell moves forward, its continued commitment to innovation, sustainability and operational excellence will shape its future in the U.S. energy market.



