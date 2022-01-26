Shell (RDS.A) Offloads Stake in Deer Park Refinery to Pemex

Shell ( RDS.A ) declared that it has completed the sale of its interest in the Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership to Petroleos Mexicanos or Pemex, a Mexican state-owned company. This comes after both companies made an announcement in May 2021 that they signed a sales agreement for Pemex to buy Shell’s ownership in the Deer Park Refinery, which can process up to 340,000 barrels per day.

As part of the deal, about 50% of Shell’s interest in the Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership, which is a 50-50 joint venture between subsidiaries of Shell and Pemex, was transferred to Pemex for $596 million in a combination of cash and debt. In addition, the transaction included the value of a hydrocarbon inventory for which Pemex paid about $325 million. However, the final figure will be determined by volume measurements and average market prices for this month. As a result of this sale, Pemex became the complete owner of the refinery in Houston, TX.

However, Shell Chemical L.P. will continue to be in charge of its 100%-owned Deer Park Chemicals facility situated next to the site.

Pemex also offered employment to RDS.A’s employees working at the site upon the closing of the deal. The two companies also signed product offtake and crude supply agreements related to the refinery.

The Deer Park deal, together with last year’s $9.5 billion sale of the company's Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips COP, is part of Shell’s $4-billion annual divestiture strategy.

In December 2021, ConocoPhillips purchased 225,000 net acres in America’s biggest oil field (with current production of nearly 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day [boepd]) from Shell. The divested assets involved 600 miles of operated oil, natural gas, water pipelines and other energy infrastructures. The acquisition made ConocoPhillips one of the leading producers in the Permian Basin.

Coming back to Shell, it recently consolidated its dual headquarters in London over the one in Hague and became a single entity in the United Kingdom. It is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals, with operations spanning worldwide. The company, whose peers include ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX, is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy from oil production to refining and marketing.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, San Ramon, CA-based Chevron generates around $95 billion in annual revenues and produces more than three million boepd.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil is a bellwether in the energy space, with an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns. It owns some of the most prolific upstream assets globally. Other aspects of the ExxonMobil story include the largest global refining operations, substantial chemicals assets and dividend history and a credit profile that are second to none in the space.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.