Shell Pauses $3 Bln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Shell plc (SHEL), the British petroleum company, Friday announced that it is pausing its $3 billion share repurchase program from and including, June 12, until including the market close of July 14.

The suspension comes after ARC Resources Ltd. published its shareholder circular and due to related securities law requirements, that apply to Shell.

Further, the petroleum company will update if the suspension extends beyond the dates set out.

In pre-market activity, SHEL shares were trading at $85.06, down 0.91% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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