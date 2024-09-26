Shell Halts Blue Hydrogen Project in Norway Due to Non-feasibility

Norwegian unit of the British energy giant, Shell plc SHEL has decided to cancel its blue hydrogen project, the Aukra Hydrogen Hub, due to a lack of demand. The company announced its decision days after Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norway-based state-owned energy company, cancelled a similar project.

Shell Cites Lack of Demand for Cancellation

Under the project, Shell along with its partners, Aker Horizons and CapeOmega, would have used natural gas from the company’s Nyhamna processing facility to produce about 1,200 tons of blue hydrogen per day by 2030. However, the decision to scrap the low-carbon hydrogen project was taken after analyzing the feasibility of the project.

Blue hydrogen, which can be produced from natural gas using carbon capture and storage technology, would prove to be a milestone in decarbonizing European industry. However, the high costs and low demand, when compared to the traditional methods of producing grey hydrogen, make it impractical.

Equinor also scrapped its plans to build a pipeline to carry up to 10 gigawatts per annum of hydrogen from Norway to Germany. Both companies stated the same reasons of low demand, high production costs and inadequate regulatory framework to drop their respective projects.

Road Ahead for Shell

Despite carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Shell is not currently involved in any hydrogen projects in Norway. However, the company has several other active projects in various energy sectors. It recently entered into a ten year agreement with the Turkish oil and gas company, BOTAS to supply up to four billion cubic meters of LNG annually.

