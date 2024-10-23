News & Insights

Shell Expands Share Buy-Back to Boost Value

October 23, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell has announced the repurchase of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with a recent transaction involving 944,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange and 870,000 shares on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. This strategic move is part of Shell’s broader efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects Shell’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth.

